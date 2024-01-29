MIL humiliated by DIL's past behavior in public; uninvites her from 50th birthday. AITA?

When this MIL is appalled by her DIL's behavior, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not inviting my DIL to my birthday dinner since she can’t behave and dances when food gets to the table?"

All of my kids are married and I have issues with one DIL, I’m going to call her Paige. Paige and I have never gotten along and I avoid her at this point. My main annoyance is she is extremely childish, this has affect more of the family then just me.

She went to a wedding (my daughters) in jeans and I had to grab her before going in and telling her outfit isn’t correct life the occasion.

I have seen her get a pouty face before, doesn’t help my son finds it cute, it’s a quirk he likes about her. I have talked to him about it and her when she was bending inappropriate.