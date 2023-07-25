MIL iced out by DIL for years, DIL says, 'you blamed me for my miscarriage.' AITA?

I told her that I asked if she fell not to blame her in any sense but out of concern for her. I said that I am aware there are other reasons that miscarriages occur as members of my immediate family have suffered the same.

I was very sad to hear the news. All of us were so happy, excited about her first pregnancy then next day heard the sad news. We all called to speak to her directly and see how she was but were told she was not ready to speak. We tried to give the space and time she needed for the situation.

I don’t think she believed me though. AITA for asking if my daughter-in-law fell that’s why she had a miscarriage?

Let's see what readers had to say.

popularjaguar writes: