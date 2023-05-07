MIL says stepmom is 'stealing son's childhood,' she says 'he just likes to bake!'

So I (25F) have a step son, Riley (8M). My husband Harry (29M) has full custody, and his job has just sent him away for a whole month so I'm taking care of Riley.
Now, I will admit I don't know much about children. I'm the youngest person on both sides of my family and growing up I spent most of my time in hospital/getting bullied by cousins so I genuinely have no clue about what kids get up to.
Obviously, I know the basics like homework, play dates etc but I never really paid much attention to what Riley did every single day when he had nothing scheduled because my husband took care of them.
I asked my husband about how I was supposed to entertain Riley, and he said that I should just let him do his own thing until he says he's bored but that didn't feel right to me. Like I should bring him home from school and just let him sit in his room with his iPad? That does not sound healthy.