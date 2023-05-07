MIL says stepmom is 'stealing son's childhood,' she says 'he just likes to bake!'

'AITA for treating my stepson like an adult?'

/Ok_Chain_261

So I (25F) have a step son, Riley (8M). My husband Harry (29M) has full custody, and his job has just sent him away for a whole month so I'm taking care of Riley.

Now, I will admit I don't know much about children. I'm the youngest person on both sides of my family and growing up I spent most of my time in hospital/getting bullied by cousins so I genuinely have no clue about what kids get up to.

Obviously, I know the basics like homework, play dates etc but I never really paid much attention to what Riley did every single day when he had nothing scheduled because my husband took care of them.