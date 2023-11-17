MIL wants to kick out DIL from thanksgiving because of her 'food needs.' AITA?

When this MIL is fed up with her DIL, she asks Reddit:

"WIBTA if I kick out my DIL for bring food to thanksgiving?"

I will try to keep it short, my DIL Kelly has been in our lives for four years now. In general she is a good person but she has one habit that drives me up the wall. She doesn’t listen and will do what she think is polite even if the other person tells her not to.

For example, her BIL asked for no presents for his birthday ( he has some trauma with birthdays and gifts) and just get dinner with everyone. Well she got him a huge present that he didn’t want. It was really awkward and hurt him a lot.