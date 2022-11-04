Wife doesn't want to spend holidays with terminally ill MIL, husband calls her selfish.

When this wife is frustrated with her holiday plans, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not wanting to spend the holidays with sick MIL?"

My mother in law was diagnosed with terminal cancer last year. We were told that it was very serious and we should make the most of our remaining time with her.

My husband and I live a 12 hours drive away from MIL and FIL and since the diagnosis we have spent every vacation and holiday with them.

We either fly, or we have to drive as we can't find anyone to babysit our cats. In total, we have spent fover a month and a half and thousand of dollars visiting them this year.

While I know that it's important to support my husband as much as I can, I'm starting to spiral.