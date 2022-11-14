Woman refuses to wear skirt to sister's 'traditional' funeral, family is taking sides.

When this internet user is upset with their family's rules, they ask Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to wear a skirt at my little sisters funeral?"

I (19 afab non-binary woman) was raised extremely religious in a culty catholic sect. My parents are in this sect still. Recently, my preteen sister died in a tragic vehicular accident.

They did the funeral in the catholic cult tradition. All women were required to wear skirts. Due to religious trauma and gender issues, in top of what I was dealing with, I could not deal putting on a skirt.

My family knows I refuse ti wear skirts which is why they made that a requirement to attend her funeral. It's not my fault my little sisters funeral was being said in this rite, and I'm an adult I can choose what to wear.