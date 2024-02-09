Mom of 2 toddlers horrified when husband goes on week-long tropical vacation with his mother. AITA? UPDATED

When this mom is freaked out by her husband's nonchalant decision to vacation with his mother, and is even more disturbed by the room they booked, she asks Reddit:

"AITA Husband goes on vacation with mom and leaves two kids at home?"

Am I wrong for being upset? My husband is on a full week long vacation with his Mom on a tropical island- known for honeymooning.

I am at home with a two year old and a four year old with a very high stress job. I am currently the higher earner in the family by a lot.