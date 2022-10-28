Wife wants husband to trick-or-treat with 7-month-old, husband says kid's too young.

When this husband is annoyed with his wife's Halloween demands, he asks Reddit:
okfly352 writes:
She wanted us to all dress up like pandas for my 7 month old son's first Halloween. We've been together for 14 years and I've only worn a Halloween costume twice.
I really just dont enjoy dressing up because of how expensive the costume is vs how cheaply made it is. I'm also just not into it.
But I understand she just wants to do a cute family thing so I said OK fine. I did say no first but reluctantly said yes.
So we went trick or treating with my family where I joked with my dad asking where his costume was. When he said he didn't have one I said "oh that's right because you're an adult". I also asked my sister and her husband sarcastically why they didn't have matching costumes.