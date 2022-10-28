Wife wants husband to trick-or-treat with 7-month-old, husband says kid's too young.

When this husband is annoyed with his wife's Halloween demands, he asks Reddit:

"AITA - Wife forced me to wear a matching family Halloween costume, I wore it but joked about it and she got mad."

okfly352 writes:

She wanted us to all dress up like pandas for my 7 month old son's first Halloween. We've been together for 14 years and I've only worn a Halloween costume twice.

I really just dont enjoy dressing up because of how expensive the costume is vs how cheaply made it is. I'm also just not into it.

But I understand she just wants to do a cute family thing so I said OK fine. I did say no first but reluctantly said yes.