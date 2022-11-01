Aunt refuses to hide toys from neurotypical niece, tells sister to 'parent her child.'

When this aunt is conflicted, she asks Reddit:

"WIBTA if I don't put away my "toys" before my niece comes for Thanksgiving?"

Little background: I am a 40(f), who comes from a decent sized family (4 of us kids in total). My husband (37M) and I have been married 5 years and have no kids, despite trying. To give my parents a break, we offered to host Thanksgiving at our place this year.

All things told, we are looking at about 16 people. I collect Lego (architecture stuff) and it's displayed around the house as decor. My oldest sister has 4 kids (1 doesn't associate with the family). She will be bringing her son (28M), and 2 daughter (12f and 8f).