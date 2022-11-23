Woman tells son to 'break his wife's tradition and bring my grandchild to Christmas.'

When this grandma is upset with her son, she asks Reddit:
I moved out of my home state a few years ago with my husband. We have 3 kids still in our home state. Every Christmas the youngest two come down but my oldest hasn’t come for a Christmas yet.
I keep inviting them but he told me his wife’s family has a huge party every Christmas that she does not want to miss.
He says she looks forward to it every year and her entire family goes to it and it is not a tradition she is willing to break. So he say coming here for Christmas isn’t an option.
I feel like this isn’t ok then can at least come every other Christmas. Now she’s pregnant and I know she won’t want to travel this Christmas but once my grandchild is here I would like to see them for Christmas but my son told me they want their child to also take part in the big Christmas party.