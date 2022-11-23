Trans son refuses to go to stepmom's holiday celebration, dad calls him selfish.

When this woman is upset with her father and stepmom, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my dad I wont be showing up for the holidays if his wife and her family are there?"​​​​​​

I (19 FtM) have been out as trans to my family for nearly 4 years. My dad struggled to accept me at first but eventually came around after a year, my stepmom and her family however have not been so kind.

She kicked me out when I was 18 when she discovered I had taking testosterone without her knowing.

She never respected my name or pronouns and neither did her family. My dad tried to defend me but eventually gave up since she basically has full financial control over him (They live off of my dads disability and whatever SM makes).