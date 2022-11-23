Trans son refuses to go to stepmom's holiday celebration, dad calls him selfish.

When this woman is upset with her father and stepmom, she asks Reddit:
I (19 FtM) have been out as trans to my family for nearly 4 years. My dad struggled to accept me at first but eventually came around after a year, my stepmom and her family however have not been so kind.
She kicked me out when I was 18 when she discovered I had taking testosterone without her knowing.
She never respected my name or pronouns and neither did her family. My dad tried to defend me but eventually gave up since she basically has full financial control over him (They live off of my dads disability and whatever SM makes).
Im now almost 4 years on T, I am very much male passing, I almost have a friggin beard for crying out loud, but step mom and her folks have basically dug their heels into the ground and still refuse to respect my name and pronouns.