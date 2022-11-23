Couple refuses to do SIL's 'stupid' holiday game, SIL says 'you ruined Christmas.'

When this married couple is annoyed with their SIL, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not wanting to participate in my in-laws’ “holiday tradition”?"

This happened last year but it came up today during our xmas zoom call with my in-laws.

My wife’s family has a holiday tradition of giving silly “joke” gifts typically found at the dollar store. Basically each person fills a small box with items and wraps it up. Everyone selects a box at random and we spend an hour or so laughing at the dumb things we got.

Two years ago my SIL got married and her husband suggested modifying the tradition to include a riddle about the best item in the box.