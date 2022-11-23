Man's wife won't let him see his mom during holidays because of her 'secret' marriage.

When this man is annoyed with his in-laws and wife during the holidays, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for asking my wife if we can spend every other holiday at home instead of my in laws after she said we can't go to my mom's anymore?"

My wife decided a few years ago that we will no longer be spending any holidays with my mom because she is rude (to be fair she is), doesn't cater to the kids enough, and the final straw was when my mom reached in front of us to get some food and we noticed a ring and realized she had gotten married.

My wife said if we weren't good enough to get a wedding invite, we clearly aren't good enough to spend holidays with. It hurt but I agreed because I didn't want to harm my marriage.