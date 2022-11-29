Woman refuses to visit half siblings on Christmas, father calls her 'evil.'

When this woman is conflicted about visiting her family, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my half siblings I won't come home for Christmas?"

I (18f) moved out of my father's house a few months ago. I then cut my father off. I currently live with my sister (27f) and will be spending Christmas with her and my brother (26m). My siblings and I are full siblings but they haven't had anything to do with our father in a long time.

They cut him off while our mom was still alive and they were older. I had to keep going. Then mom died and I was sent to live with him. My siblings were still young but my sister and brother stuck together to get through. They stayed in touch with me while I was with my father.