Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman refuses to visit half siblings on Christmas, father calls her 'evil.'

Woman refuses to visit half siblings on Christmas, father calls her 'evil.'

Maggie Lalley
Nov 29, 2022 | 8:59 PM
ADVERTISING

When this woman is conflicted about visiting her family, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my half siblings I won't come home for Christmas?"

I (18f) moved out of my father's house a few months ago. I then cut my father off. I currently live with my sister (27f) and will be spending Christmas with her and my brother (26m). My siblings and I are full siblings but they haven't had anything to do with our father in a long time.

They cut him off while our mom was still alive and they were older. I had to keep going. Then mom died and I was sent to live with him. My siblings were still young but my sister and brother stuck together to get through. They stayed in touch with me while I was with my father.

My father got married to someone while I was living with him and he had two kids with her. My half siblings are 6 and 5. They adore me though I never bonded with them very well.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content