Woman gets iced out by BF's mom when she 'destroys' her Christmas tree.

When this daughter is feeling conflicted about her behavior at her boyfriend's Thanksgiving, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for breaking my boyfriend’s mother’s christmas tree?"

I (18f) was invited to a late thanksgiving on (11/26/22), with my boyfriend’s (19m) family. It was a lovely late thanksgiving gathering because me and my boyfriend spent thanksgiving apart, so his family made a second gathering so they can invite other relatives too.

This gathering was located at his mother’s house, which he is visiting. When we went in, there was this beautiful fully decorated around 14ft tree, that was put up on the first of November.

It was lit up and had many ornaments, it was beautiful decor. We all ate and conversed, it was great! Until, it wasn’t.