Mom accused of 'ruining Christmas,' by being 'entitled' to her son's toys. AITA?

When this mom is upset with her family on Christmas after an incident with her son, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for “ruining christmas” by being “entitled” to my sons toys?"

So me (24f) and my fiance (26m) went to his mothers for christmas eve today as we're going to my mothers for christmas day. we did our gift exchange and my son (2.5 years) got some great toys including some duplo which we were so grateful for as we’ve wanted to get him some for a while!

we were packing up getting ready so we can head off after lunch and i hear my MIL yell "No! those are staying here!" I was confused and thought maybe i'd packed something that is hers so i asked for clarification and she stated that the gifts that herself and my BIL purchased were to stay here as “grandmas house toys."