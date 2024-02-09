Mom accused of 'parentifying' her foster daughter after friends witness 'odd feeding habits.' AITA?

At first I was really proud of the girl, it was a sweet thing she did and she had just had a baby her own. Found out she had been using my nephew (young teen) to take care of the two babies and little one in elementary school.

We had to convince my nephew that it wasn't ok and to start screenshotting her messages and send them asap so we could get them moved.

However, the ex's niece used snapchat to send those messages so she knew when my nephew took the screenshots and tried to cause problems. Fortunately, we were able to get them in better placements.