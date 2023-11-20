Mom accused by teenage daughter of 'bad parenting' during her sophomore year. AITA?

I told Noelle she would have to re-write the essay herself, and she did. She ultimately earned a B- on the essay because of some comma errors but still had an A in the class by the end of the semester.

Noelle was also mad at me for not allowing her to visit a dermatologist when her acne went from mild to moderate in 10th grade, but the reason I refused is because my husband and my sister saw dermatologists for VERY SEVERE acne and didn't get their problem solved, so why should I waste my money on it?

Noelle thinks I am just a cheapskate who wants to teach her "self-reliance" in a messed up way but did I really screw up?

Let's see what readers thought.

thrown9 writes: