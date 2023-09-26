Mom accuses teen impregnated by son of lying and using sonogram image from internet.

No one wants to be accused of lying, even if it's not an outright accusation. However, where there's smoke, there's often fire, and ignoring your instincts in a situation with high emotional stakes can lead to some serious regret down the line.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for making sure her son's pregnant partner was telling the truth. She wrote:

"AITA for 'insinuating' that this young lady was lying?"

I 50F have a son 23M who is expecting a child with a young lady 18F. The issue is, he does not know the young lady very well and doesn’t have much interest in speaking to her at the moment, so we have a paternity test scheduled pretty soon so we can know before the baby is born.