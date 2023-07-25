Dad adopts two boys, tells sons exactly who his favorite is. AITA?

When this dad is haven't trouble parenting his sons, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for telling my son how I felt about his behavior?'

I (M) had hit middle age and wasn't married or has kids so I decided to look into adoption. I fostered a few kids that I didn't like and was about to walk until they paired me with a 2yo who had lost both parents and had no family.

Josh is now 14 and a very well adjusted kid aside from bouts of whining and complaining about stupid stuff.

I also adopted another kid who is now 7 (Zachary). He is the sweetest boy and the love of my life. He was a good choice. He would say that he loves his Daddy (me) more than anything in the world.. Yesterday I took him to Yogurtland before coming him.