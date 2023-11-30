Mom angry after husband asks her not to bring baby to funeral of nephew. AITA? UPDATED.

As a couple, it can get really difficult when you don't agree on how to handle the early days of parenting.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for not defending his wife for wanting to bring their baby to a funeral. He wrote:

"AITA for not defending my wife wanting to attend a funeral with our baby, thus causing her to miss it?"

My wife and I have a 6-month-old baby girl. Due to postpartum anxiety, which she is being treated for, my wife struggles with leaving our daughter with anyone outside myself or my mother, who lives with us. This hasn’t been an issue thus far and as I said, she’s in therapy so little by little, it’s been getting better. Unfortunately, my nephew (who was also 6 months old) passed away a few weeks ago.