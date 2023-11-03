Mom asks church to remove homeless person from son's daycare parking lot. AITA?

NTA - most homeless people are harmless. But the rate of harmful behaviour is higher in the homeless than the baseline rate. So your child is safer now than they were before you made the complaint.

Was this an asshole move? Maybe... but your responsibility is to your kid and if you have to be an asshole to protect him then so be it. Is there an yes asshole but who cares option?

cbm984 writes:

YTA. If you saw needles scattered around, you'd be justified. If you saw someone ranting and raving, you'd be justified. If you saw someone who was just getting too close to the kids for comfort, you'd be justified.