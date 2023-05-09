Mom yanks a girl's hair so her son can touch it; calls cops on 'harassing' intervener.

A Redditor recounted a story from her youth on the popular 'Entitled People' forum about a Karen who Karen'd hard, before we even had Karens.
Le_Phoenix_Friez writes:
When I was a kid I never cut my hair, no matter what I never cut my hair, so I had very long pretty dirty blonde hair. And as a kid a lot of people would ask to touch it. And I was fine with it, as long as they had my permission.
So when I was 6, my mom took me to a grocery store to buy somethings for dinner that night. We got to the store and my mom got the stuff she needed, but was missing the bread from the other side of the store. She sent me to go get it since I was fast and small.