Mom asks for advice about only one of her two kids being invited on playdates.

AITH for letting one of my kids go on play dates when the other doesn’t get invited to any? I don’t really think I’m the AH here but I feel awful and would love to hear the group’s thoughts.

I have a son who is 9 and is invited on play dates by many different friends once or twice a week. I also have a son who is 6 and has only been invited on a play date once.

I think it’s largely because of age, but my 6-year-old is heartbroken every time my 9-year-old gets to go.