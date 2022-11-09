Someecards Logo
Mom asks for advice about only one of her two kids being invited on playdates.

Amy Goldberg
Nov 9, 2022 | 1:19 PM
AITH for letting one of my kids go on play dates when the other doesn’t get invited to any? I don’t really think I’m the AH here but I feel awful and would love to hear the group’s thoughts.

I have a son who is 9 and is invited on play dates by many different friends once or twice a week. I also have a son who is 6 and has only been invited on a play date once.

I think it’s largely because of age, but my 6-year-old is heartbroken every time my 9-year-old gets to go.

We do something special with him on those days (kids museum, art project, etc) - but it’s just not the same. There is one kid we’ve invited on play dates a couple times but it has only been reciprocated once.

