Mom asks if she was wrong to organize inclusive sleepover for excluded kids.

Andrew Pierson
Feb 11, 2023 | 12:06 PM
AITA for organizing a sleepover for my daughter on the same exact day as another kids sleepover in her class?

I (f25) have a daughter ( f8) that’s in the second grade and was recently invited to sleepover by a classmate.. my daughter handed me the invitation from her classmate that we will call her lily and I was on board for her to go..but my daughter told me she’s sad because she can’t tell her best friend she’s going because she’s not invited

I tried to assure her that maybe there isn’t enough space..then my daughter corrected me and said “ no lily told me she couldn’t come because she isn’t like us”.

For context my daughter’s best friend is African American…so when she said that I felt like their is maybe an undertone there. So I followed up with my daughter with her class photo and I told her to point to all the girls that were invited and wouldn’t you know it…they were all white.

