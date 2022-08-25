Someecards Logo
Mom asks if she's wrong to revoke teen's concert tickets for mocking teacher's kid.

Kimberly Dinaro
Aug 25, 2022 | 5:15 PM
Getting grounded as a teenager can feel like a torturous, disaster-level situation, but unfortunately it does "build character" to reflect on your behavior while screaming into a diary and blasting music in your bedroom...

So, when a conflicted mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to ground her daughter for her behavior toward a teacher she "hates," people were ready to weigh in.

TW: Eating disorders

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not buying my daughter concert tickets?

My 16-year-old daughter Riley really does not like one of her teachers, Ms A. This was a bit surprising to me as the teacher has a very good reputation and has helped out so many kids in bad situations and is just a generally nice person. But my daughter HATES her.

She’ll rant about how annoying she is for ages but she’s never given an actual reason. I tell her that she’s allowed to rant and all that but don’t say these things to her face and try not to go too far either. I hated some teachers during my childhood that I now respect/understand so I really didn’t think it was a major issue.

Sources: Reddit
