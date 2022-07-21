Someecards Logo
Mom asks if she's wrong to shave her baby's unibrow behind husband's back.

Kimberly Dinaro
Jul 21, 2022 | 2:02 PM
While some parents choose to pierce their baby's ears or dress them up with bows, dresses, or miniature tuxedos--newborn eyebrow maintenance might cause some controversy in the Mommy Facebook Groups...

So, when a frustrated mother decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she'd be wrong to shave her baby, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for shaving my baby’s unibrow?

I have a baby girl who has a very thick unibrow. Of course I think she is beautiful, including her bushy little brow, but I am SO tired of the comments from other people.

Literally on a daily basis, people tell me I should dress her up as Frida Kahlo for Halloween, jokingly ask if she has a caterpillar on her face, tell me dad must be really hairy, etc. Nobody seems to notice anything about her except that unibrow. So, I shaved a little separation into her brow.

