Mom asks if she's wrong to shave her baby's unibrow behind husband's back.

While some parents choose to pierce their baby's ears or dress them up with bows, dresses, or miniature tuxedos--newborn eyebrow maintenance might cause some controversy in the Mommy Facebook Groups...

So, when a frustrated mother decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she'd be wrong to shave her baby, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for shaving my baby’s unibrow?

I have a baby girl who has a very thick unibrow. Of course I think she is beautiful, including her bushy little brow, but I am SO tired of the comments from other people.