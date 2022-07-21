Mom asks if she's wrong to shave her baby's unibrow behind husband's back.

So, when a frustrated mother decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she'd be wrong to shave her baby, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I have a baby girl who has a very thick unibrow. Of course I think she is beautiful, including her bushy little brow, but I am SO tired of the comments from other people.
Literally on a daily basis, people tell me I should dress her up as Frida Kahlo for Halloween, jokingly ask if she has a caterpillar on her face, tell me dad must be really hairy, etc. Nobody seems to notice anything about her except that unibrow. So, I shaved a little separation into her brow.