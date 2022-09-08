Parents ask if they were wrong to hide teenage daughter's autism from her.

Having a neurodivergent child is difficult, but is it ever okay to hide their diagnosis from them? When these parents want to protect their daughter by waiting to tell her about her autism, and then get called out for it, they take to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for hiding my daughter's autism from her?"

So pretty much, most of her life, our daughter (14F) had various issues. She had a speech delay, didn't make eye contact, was extremely hyperactive, had trouble making friends, fidgeted a lot, was extremely strict with rules, and a whole bunch of other stuff.