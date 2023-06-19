Mom's autistic son disrupts SIL's 'kosher' house rules at chaotic father's day party.

When this mom is upset with her brother and SIL, she asks Reddit:
My son is has sensory issues (likely will be diagnoses with autism in a few weeks) as well as chronic GERD. Whenever we go anywhere to eat I pack food for him. My brother is marrying Tisha. Tisha grew up in a fundamentalist religion. She's not nearly as devout as when she grew up. One of the things she's held onto is very specific dietary laws. Which is fine, but the way she enforces them seems very legalistic and way beyond the point of any actual rules.
Anway, she had my brother change his whole kitchen to fit these dietary rules. He spent a fortune of money and now has two dishwashers. The problem is that now my brother won't let any food that Tisha doesn't pre-approve into the house. She either has to cook everything or they have to drive an hour to get food at restaurants she's okay with.
This has caused some issues in our family.My brother since before he met Tisha has always hosted family events at his place, due to his central location and that he has the largest house by far. But now we have to eat what Tisha cooks or all eat outside on plastic ware (bad for the environment and not feasible with our summers).
Today we did Father's Day at my brother's house. We had pizza which is my Dad's favorite but my son can't eat, so I brought a lunch for him. My brother has a microwave in his basement and some old bowls I'm supposed to use. But today it was busted. So I just went and heated up his food in the kitchen.
Tisha walked in while I was doing it and lost her mind. Started freaking out about what was in my son's lunch, what plates did I use, what did it touch, etc. Just borderline hysterical. Soon everyone was in the kitchen, my son was crying, my husband and brother were going at eachother, it was just chaotic. Over some Dino nuggets. My Dad's day was ruined.
So we eventually left. And then my brother texts me saying how 'disrespectful' I am. My husband is pissed. And now my mom wants me to apologize. For putting my son's food in his uncles microwave. I have no plans on doing any such thing and think I and my son should be apologized to. AITA?
coalitino7 writes:
NTA - Religion is fake and your son’s condition is real. People crying over an imaginary man in the sky and his dictations over humankind is scary. I’m sorry so many people here are condemning you. It makes no sense. I don’t care what religion anyone is practicing, if you’re INVITED TO THEIR HOME FOR FOOD, your son should be able to eat.
sheramom writes:
YTA.You know the rules of the home. Period. It sounds like Tisha keeps Kosher, which means yes, things need to be kept separate. You can disagree with the household rules by not attending events. You cannot go in a disrespect their home because you don't like being inconvenienced. Plus, they make plenty of thermoses and other gadgets to keep your child's food warm.
spicyturtle76 writes:
ESH. You should have asked. You knew it was not acceptable to use the main microwave, and you knew this would violate Tisha’s religion- it was unbelievably disrespectful to do that.
That being said, they should have made sure the second microwave was functioning, knowing they were hosting people who would need it. But seriously- how hard it to say “hey, the microwave isn’t working, can you help me figure out a way to heat this up?”