Mom begs daughter to visit autistic brother. Daughter says, 'I can't.' AITA?

When this mom is upset with her daughter's decision, she aks Reddit:

'AITA for asking my daughter to see her autistic brother too while she was visiting us?'

I (58F) have two kids. Elizabeth (28F) and Michael (26M). Sadly, Michael was diagnosed with autism when he was just two. He is pretty easy to get along with and is a lovely person overall. He throws tantrums or acts really stubborn just occasionally.

Elizabeth moved away at 18 for college. She visits us sometimes and we keep in touch via calls. Visits naturally became less frequent over time and she hasn't been home since last Christmas. Last week she called and asked if it would be okay for her to come home for a few days. We were thrilled.