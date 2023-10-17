Mom berates son, 'just elope, don't get married at an evil temple.' AITA?

When this mom is frustrated with her son's wedding plans, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my son to just elope since clearly he wants no one religious people to show up?"

My son is getting married and we got the invitation today. I am still in the faith and he was raised but he left which is okay. The rest of the family is still religious if they do it on the down-low or they are really involved.

He always talked about wanting a small wedding and the woman he is marrying has a very small support group. It’s just her and her sister due to their parent being gone.

Now before he talked about getting married on he beach, which made the grandparents upset that it wasn’t the temple but they got over it after I told them to knock it off.