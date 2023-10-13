Mom boycotts son's halloween party after he 'weirdly' shames his sister. AITA?

When this mom boycotts her own son's halloween party, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to go to my son's Halloween party since he won’t invite his sister after what she did to her BF?"

In our family we rotate who hosts the family event. This Halloween party is being done by my son and everyone was invited but his sister. She (Amy) cheated on her long distance boyfriend about four months ago. I don’t approve what she did, it was bad of her. Now I'm not going.

Now my son has taken her cheating personally, extremely personally. I had to tell him to shut up about it multiple times. Now today I was talking with her and she didn’t know when the party was. I called up my son and he told me she isn’t invited. I told him I will not be going if everyone in the family is invited besides her.