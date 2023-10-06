Mom of boys tells off woman who claims she must 'want a girl.' SIL says 'you were rude.'

People project their desires onto each other. It's how we try to relate, and it's often harmless, but there are times when someone's attempt to relate can come off wrong or backfire.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for shutting a woman down who implied she wanted a girl. She wrote:

"AITA for telling someone I never desired a daughter and didn't 'try for a girl?'"

Weird question but I have 4 sons. They are 14, 12, 8, and 4. The older two are biological and the younger two were adopted after a birth complication made us infertile. I was at the park over the weekend with my younger two boys. I got to chatting with another couple and mentioned that I had 4 boys.