Mom brags about daughter's perfect grades, gets told to 'shut up' by sister and grandma.

If you can't even cheerlead your own kid, then what's the point of all the hard work of parenting?

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she was wrong for bragging about her daughter. She wrote:

"AITA for bragging about my daughter?"

My daughter (16F), is very smart and doesn’t treat that lightly, she pushes herself as far as she can go.

She’s in all the AP classes her school offers, she takes three electives (social studies, economics, and computer science) and one self-study elective (law, my husband is a lawyer so he helps her), she takes two second languages outside of the mandatory English one (English is a second language in my country. She takes Italian and Russian).