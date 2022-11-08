Mom calls daughter 'oversensitive' and 'rude' for not using full first name.

My daughter and I had an argument over her name and a friend told me to ask about it here. My daughter goes by a nickname that's a shorter version of her full first name, like Becky instead of Rebecca. (Fake name but you get the idea.)

I don't mind that she does that, but I'm getting tired of the way she corrects me when I introduce her. I use her full name because that's the name her dad and I gave her and I don't consider the nickname her real name. But when I introduce her, she'll immediately correct me like I called her a dirty word or something. Then she acts cold and distant toward me.