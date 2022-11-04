Mom calls fiancé 'delusional' for trying to punish her kids for failing his 'tests.'

My fiance (40m) and I (36f) have been together for 2 years. I have 3 kids from my former marriage (7), (11), & (14). My fiance loves them and treats them as his own, but he constantly complains about certain behaviors and says that the kids lack "some forms of descipline".

I never understood what he meant but mind you he's a teacher and can take this whole descpline thing a bit far. I noticed that he's been doing some "tests" lately to see how they'd act in certain situations.

For example, he once left his journal lying around to see if any of my kids would snoop, he also would leave money lying around to see who'd touch it. Or even lie saying "who wants skittles?" to see if any of the kids would come to him downstairs.