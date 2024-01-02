Mom calls teenager lazy; husband says, 'stop, you know they have issues.' AITA?

sassgoddess writes:

For calling them lazy? NTA. My mom called me that as a teen (and even now at 28) and it's not like I hate her or anything. Tbh, sounds like they are doing what people are calling "weaponized incompetence" pointing it out all the time and blaming it on that. However, you KNOW they have ADHD.

So yeah, YTA for not helping them do better. Help them help themselves. My mom didn't know if I did, she just thought I was lazy (and probably still thinks so). I mean I don't know if I have it or not, but the more I hear about it, the more it tracks. (Also, my little sister got diagnosed.)