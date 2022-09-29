Someecards Logo
Mom asks if she's wrong to criticize fellow mom for slowing down carpool.

Maggie Lalley
Sep 29, 2022 | 9:30 PM
When this mom is mad at another mom for braiding her daughter's hair and slowing down the carpool, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for criticizing a friend for braiding her daughter's hair?"

This is not a recent problem but my friend brought up it again and asked me to apologize and I dont think I was wrong but I want unbiased opinions. If I am wrong I will apologize to my friend if not I will ask her to drop the subject.

The problem: We were 4 friends carpooling to work. All female, all married, all have young children. We took turns on whose cars we were going. The friend in question (I will call Sally) was the first stop and she was usually late. She likes dressing up, doing her hair and make up in a detailed way etc.

