Mom asks if she's wrong to criticize fellow mom for slowing down carpool.

When this mom is mad at another mom for braiding her daughter's hair and slowing down the carpool, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for criticizing a friend for braiding her daughter's hair?"

This is not a recent problem but my friend brought up it again and asked me to apologize and I dont think I was wrong but I want unbiased opinions. If I am wrong I will apologize to my friend if not I will ask her to drop the subject.