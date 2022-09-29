Mom asks if she's wrong to criticize fellow mom for slowing down carpool.

When this mom is mad at another mom for braiding her daughter's hair and slowing down the carpool, she asks Reddit:
This is not a recent problem but my friend brought up it again and asked me to apologize and I dont think I was wrong but I want unbiased opinions. If I am wrong I will apologize to my friend if not I will ask her to drop the subject.
The problem: We were 4 friends carpooling to work. All female, all married, all have young children. We took turns on whose cars we were going. The friend in question (I will call Sally) was the first stop and she was usually late. She likes dressing up, doing her hair and make up in a detailed way etc.