Mom changes will to leave more to 'less successful son,' other son snaps, 'this is BS.'

There's nothing quite like a golden child dynamic to ruin a relationship between siblings.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for updating her will to award money to her less successful son. She wrote:

"AITA for updating my will to award my less successful son a higher share of my assets?"

I (66f) have two children, Benjamin (36m), and Jack (33m). Jack is in a good place in his life. He has a good job with a senior position in his industry, a longterm fiancée, a wide circle of friends, and whilst they're still renting, they're both currently saving for a house deposit. Benji on the other hand, despite being the oldest, has not done as well in life.