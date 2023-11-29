Mom has convo about consent with 10 yo son, Dad says, 'He's too young.' AITA?

I think it's important that all kids be taught what lies in the range of "normal acceptable interactions", and that if they aren't okay with something regardless of norms they need to make it known and do something about it (Actual empowerment), and that if someone expresses a dislike of something they, did they accept and respect it.

laulex25 writes:

YTA. This is real life. Not some theory. People are capable of gauging the comfort level of their own relationships. This is not so extreme he needed to ask permission. I’m sure you don’t ask your husband his consent to hold his hand. Why should he ask to put his arm around his girlfriend???