Mom asks if she's wrong to not let husband cosleep with newborn son.

Cosleeping is debatable subject in the parenting world. When this mom is annoyed with her husband for cosleeping with their newborn son, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not wanting my husband to cosleep with our newborn son?"

I (24F) am a STAHM. Me and my husband (24M) just had a son who is two weeks old. I never co sleep with my son except on maybe 2 or 3 occasions when my husband was home with us and was able to watch us both.