Helicopter mom signs in to son's Zoom interview, causes him to lose his internship.

The allotted time for the interview is 30 minutes and it was set in a calendar invite. With the mom talking, this pre screen is almost at an hour. The student himself has said maybe a dozen words in that hour.

I go to finish up and I said next time maybe let “Dave” speak for himself because it’s not a good look to have a mom answering all of the questions at his age and this far into his degree program. The mom goes off and starts cussing at me, so I closed the window to Zoom.