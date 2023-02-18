Mom cuts off daughter for taking in foster kids; says they'll be a 'distraction.'

AITA for deciding not to pay my daughter's tuition and rent?

My husband and I (54) set up college funds for each of our children before they were born. We've been quite lucky and now each account could pay for four years of private college, easily.

The issue is with our eldest (24f), let's call her Natasha. She's married to her wife (Miriam), who is a nice girl but has no ambition whatsoever. We split the cost of the wedding with her parents. Miriam has a masters, but her job is something with little kids on the spectrum, and it's only part time. She also has a condition that I don't want to get into too much here that makes her more burdensome.