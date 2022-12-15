Mom takes bio daughter to spa but excludes stepdaughter, family is taking sides.

When this stepmom is conflicted, she asks Reddit:
My husband and I each came into our marriage with one child. His daughter is 17 and mine is 21. We met when SD was 8 and D was 12, and married when they were 12 and 16. I love my SD as if she were my own child.
She is an amazing, sweet and beautiful girl, and I am so proud of the woman she will grow up to be, and that she has allowed me to be a part of it in the way that she has.
Early on in our relationship, my husband and I agreed that if our children ever asked for alone time with their parent, for any reason, we respect that and will have no hurt feelings about it. We do family vacations and vacations with just SD and D, and that is fine too, but this is what works for us.