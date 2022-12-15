Mom takes bio daughter to spa but excludes stepdaughter, family is taking sides.

When this stepmom is conflicted, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not taking my SD on a spa trip with my daughter?"

My husband and I each came into our marriage with one child. His daughter is 17 and mine is 21. We met when SD was 8 and D was 12, and married when they were 12 and 16. I love my SD as if she were my own child.

She is an amazing, sweet and beautiful girl, and I am so proud of the woman she will grow up to be, and that she has allowed me to be a part of it in the way that she has.