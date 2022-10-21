Mom demands daughter pay rent after getting job; husband thinks she being an AH.

I (50f) told my daughter (24f) she needs to pay rent. She got out of college in February and struggled to find job until October. I supported her during the job hunt and she's been living back home rent free. I was excited for her for finally finding the job, especially when it is surprisingly well paying.

She told she won't get paid until late this month. I said it was fine but she still needs to pay rent.

The other day she told me she planned a trip with her friends and was saving for a plane tickets. I reminded her again she still needs to pay rent, as it felt like she's trying to avoid rent so she could save money for trip. She told me she'd pay the rent, but deducting her credit card bill.