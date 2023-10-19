Mom demands unequal baby visitation between grandparents. AITA?

Normally I have no issue with that, but I'm going to be exhausted and tired and I'm not going to want to clean my whole house make everybody meals and prepare my kitchen and spend 5 hours every night chatting with everyone. I just am going to want to spend time with my baby and sleeping.

I also had to explain to my husband that there is a difference between having somebody there to help you change the baby, feed the baby, burp the baby, clean the house, make food and somebody that just wants to hold the baby when the baby is happy and cooing and then give it back to mom when they poop. I want to to spend the good moments with my baby too.