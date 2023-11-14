Mom denies parents access to their grandkids; 'I will NOT be disrespected again.' AITA?

My son told my dad he didn't like it, and my dad told him that he should get used to it because everyone at school will use the name.

I intervened at that point and asked my dad what he thought he was doing. My dad said that since my husband and I had chosen an "exotic name" (his words), it was not his fault that there would be "horrible and ridiculous nicknames" that come out of it.

I said that any name, "exotic" or not, could have some kind of horrible nickname come from it, and as an adult he should have stopped using the nickname when my son said that he didn't like it.