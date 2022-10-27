Mom disinvites 'niece' from trick-or-treating for telling daughter about miscarriage.

I, 41F, told my niece(10), several weeks ago she could go trick or treating with us. Last week, she came over after school to play with my daughter(10). After about an hour of playing, my daughter comes out of her room in tears. I asked her what was wrong, and she said “niece told me you unalived my little brother.”

I had a miscarriage several years ago. It was an extremely traumatizing experience as I almost died in the process. Daughter knows the truth, but it still hurt her to hear niece say that. I asked niece to come have a discussion with me as to why she would say such a thing. Her response was “Well, it’s true. Baby B died in you, so you unalived him.”