Mom disrupts family dynamic when she takes in a late family member's baby. AITA?

It turned into a larger argument when she started ranting about how seeing us care for a white child made our granddaughter feel jealous and less important.

Apparently it also hurts my daughter to see us put so much time into raising a white baby (again, she put emphasis on Jane’s race) when we failed our own children so much growing up.

I tried to ask what we did wrong because we truly did our best to raise our kids well and provide them all they needed. She started crying about how she felt betrayed and seeing us dote on Jane while she never received that motherly love growing up hurt her.

I told her that if she wanted to talk about what her childhood might have lacked then she needed to leave an innocent child and that child’s color out of it.