Parents to 9-month-old argue about who should take baby to doctor during work hours.

When this mom is fed up with her husband, she asks Reddit:
My husband and I do not agree on this. At all. And I think a neutral perspective would be helpful. I’ll try to make this brief…
I get PTO and I have the option to work from home if I want to. My husband does not get PTO and the nature of his job requires him to be out of the house.
Now, we have an almost 9 month old and up until this point I have taken her to all her doctors appointments, and my husband accompanies me if it is a milestone check up and if it’s on a Friday (he is off on Friday’s).
But as is par for the course, she’s a baby and she gets sick or gets ear infections. If something comes up that requires a unscheduled appointment then I am the one to take her. I take time away from work to go and sometimes it takes a few hours. It has happened multiple times at this point.