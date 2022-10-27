Parents to 9-month-old argue about who should take baby to doctor during work hours.

When this mom is fed up with her husband, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for suggesting that my husband take unpaid time off work to take our baby to the doctor, when I get PTO?"

My husband and I do not agree on this. At all. And I think a neutral perspective would be helpful. I’ll try to make this brief…

I get PTO and I have the option to work from home if I want to. My husband does not get PTO and the nature of his job requires him to be out of the house.

Now, we have an almost 9 month old and up until this point I have taken her to all her doctors appointments, and my husband accompanies me if it is a milestone check up and if it’s on a Friday (he is off on Friday’s).